Final September results at Brodick

After the marvellous summer the September weather broke down, but nevertheless most rink games were played with good numbers of players each time.

The final one-day competition of the season, the President’s Bowl, was played on Saturday September 15 and won for the second year in succession by Charlie Weir.

Play on Saturday September 29, the final day of the season, concluded with a spider won this year by Andy McCrindle. President Kate Nichols in her concluding remarks at the end of refreshments in the clubhouse thanked all who had manned the bowls and tennis pay-box this season, one which had been marked by an increased membership, good attendances at rink games, and a lovely playing surface thanks again to Stevie Bunyan and his staff.

Best scores in rink games last month were: September 1, Charlie Weir and Ian Davidson (+14); September 3, Kate Nichols and Andy McCrindle (+19); September 5, Kate Nichols, Ernie Stanger and Jim Gourlay (+6); September 8, Jim Nichols and Ian Davidson (+19); September 12, Charlie Weir, Keith Kelsall and Kate Nichols (+24); September 17, Charlie Weir and Jim Gourlay (+2); September 20, Andy McCrindle, Robert Crawford and Charlie Weir (+18); September 22, Charlie Weir, Ian Davidson and Lavinia Hendry (+18); September 24, Robert Crawford and Jim Gourlay (+11); September 29, Iain Hendry and Charlie Weir (+16).