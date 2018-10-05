Enjoy Rant at the Brodick Bar

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A very classy folk band will be appearing at the Brodick Bar on Friday October 12.

The band is called Rant and they are a real coup for Arran as they were nominated for Folk Band of the Year at Scots Trad Awards in 2016.

Rant is the meeting of four of Scotland’ s finest fiddle players, two from the Shetland Islands and two from the Highlands, and they tour their unique brand of ‘chamber-folk’ far and wide.

Bethany Reid, Jenna Reid, Lauren MacColl and Anna Massie join forces to create a sound which is both rich and lush, yet retaining all the bite and spark synonymous with a Scottish fiddle player. Using just their fiddles, they weave a tapestry of melodies, textures, layers and sounds. Known for their work as soloists and with various bands, this is a celebration of the instrument they all have a passion for.

Since the release of their debut album ‘Rant’ in 2013 which won them critical acclaim in the form of a Herald Angel Award for outstanding performance across all the Edinburgh festivals , the band have made major festival and concert appearances across the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia, and recorded strings for Julie Fowlis on her album ‘Gach Sgeul’.

Their latest release ‘Reverie’ saw them continue this song strand, collaborating with Fowlis once more, and for the first time, Scots singer Ewan McLennan. They have recently launched a major youth project ‘Rant 4/4 – A Project for Projection’ and will release a third album in 2019.

An artistic image of Rant who will be playing at the Brodick Bar. NO_B40rant01