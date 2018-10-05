Blackwaterfoot bowlers celebrate season finale

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bowlers in Blackwaterfoot celebrated the end of the season with a traditional feast following their last tournament.

Despite the occasional downpours, the last tournament took place on Saturday September 22 and was completed in good spirit with only two short intermissions for rain.

Wrapping up the season on a high note, Jenny Douglas was the winner, John Robinson was the runner-up and Reuben Betley finished in third. The company then moved to the Old House, by kind permission of Mr and Mrs John Robinson, for the usual celebration party.

Although this is the last tournament of the season, games will continue through the winter months on Saturdays and Tuesdays as the green is an all-weather rink .

A spokeswoman for the club said : ‘We are happy to welcome members of other clubs as winter members, and remind them to keep an eye on What’s On in the Banner as it is necessary to start earlier as the nights draw in.’

A celebratory dinner was held to mark the end of the tournament season. No_B40bowls01

Bowlers having a lark about, Peter ‘see no evil’ Harper, David ‘hear no evil’ Price and David ‘speak no evil’ Brambles. No_B40bowls02

Blackwaterfoot bowlers prepare for the final tournament of the season. No_B40bowls03