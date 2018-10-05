Arran inspired author gives tips on survival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An author who’s new book prominently features Arran has been visiting the island to promote her work.

Nicky Singer, who has penned the children’s book The Survival Game, recently visited Arran High School where she talked about her book and answered pupils’ questions about being an writer.

The book was part-written during the writer’s frequent visits to Corrie and Nicky is in talks with producers who are considering turning it into a film, which would most likely be shot on the island.

The Survival Game is a moving novel that follows a teenager as she makes her way home to the Arran in a world ravaged by climate change and in the midst of a global migration crisis.

In the book, Scotland is a country controlled by checkpoints and controls attempting to stem the flood of people migrating northwards, away from the worst affected areas.

The main protagonist, teenager Mhairi Anne Bain owns only two things, a gun with no bullets and her identity papers. With the world a shell of what it once was, Mhairi has learnt the importance of speaking to no one. But then she meets a young boy with no voice or papers at all, and finds herself risking everything to take him to safety.

The book has been published by the Hachette Children’s Group. A spokeswoman said: ‘It is an exceptional look at the real-world issues of global warming, migration and trauma for a younger audience and with the world experiencing record high temperatures right now, The Survival Game feels devastatingly relevant.’

Nicky has written various novels for adults and children and is a playwright for stage and film. Her first children’s novel Feather Boy won the Blue Peter Book of the Year award, was adapted for TV – winning a BAFTA for Best Children’s Drama- and commissioned by the National Theatre as a musical. Her novel Island was longlisted for the CILIP Carnegie Medal.

Author Nicky Singer with her latest book The Survival Game, which is set on Arran. 01_B40survival01