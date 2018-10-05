Arran Banner Golf – week 40

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday September 27, Summer Cup, CSS 64. 1 Scott Campbell 79-17=62, 2 Paul Jameson 74-11=63, 3 Graeme Andrew 74-9=65. Scratch, Dougie MacFarlane 66. Magic twos, Dougie MacFarlane at 13th, Neil Young and Iain Murchie at 16th.

Summer Eclectic. Winner Neil Young 50-1=49 BIH, runner up Ian Bremner 52-2=49.

Sunday September 30, Stableford, CSS 64. 1 Graeme Andrew 37pts, 2 Serge El Adm 34pts. Scratch Graeme Andrew 28pts.

Fixtures: Sunday October 7, Glenburn Cup, 9.30am and 12.30pm. Thursday October 11, Front Nine Medal, make up own games, see starter for times. Sunday October 14, Glenburn Cup.

Ladies Section: Wednesday September 26, Stroke 6, CSS 66, par 65, three played. 1 Sheena Murchie 84-15=69, 2 Jenny Pattenden 108-31=77. Scratch, Sheena 84.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday September 29, Captains Prize. 1 A Napier 37pts BIH, 2 R McLean 37pts, 3 D Logan. Many thanks to club captain Peter McKinnon for great prizes and sandwiches.

Fixtures: Saturday October 6, 18 hole medal, ballots at 9am and 1.30pm. Members please note that the Winter Cup will commence on Monday October 15 at 12noon.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday September 30, Winter Cup round one. A total of 12 played in the first round of the Winter Cup (which seemed only a few short weeks after the first round of the Summer Cup) and the winner on a fine net 60 was Dave Hackett. 1 Dave Hackett 14, 60 and lowest gross, 2 David Blair 15, 63, 3 Graeme Crichton 14, 66 ACB, 4 Ronnie Mann 14, 6. There were no magic twos and CSS stayed at 63.

Fixtures: Sunday October 7, Taylor Trophy Greensome. One draw for partners at 10am.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday October 2, Winter Cup. 1 Hamish Bannatyne 68, 2 John Pennycott 71, 3 Ron Woods 73. Magic twos Hamish Bannatyne.

Fixtures: Saturday October 6, Lochranza Hotel Cup, noon tee off. Tuesday October 9, Winter Cup, 12noon tee off.

Brodick Golf Club

Saturday September 29, Belhaven Mixed Texas Scramble, 36 played. Proceeds to Alzheimer Scotland in memory of Gus Robertson. 1 Trish Martin, Finlay Sillars, Fred Galbraith, Babbies MacNeil 54.6, 2 Gay McKay, Alastair Dobson, Ewan McKinnon, Iain Keen 55.5, 3 Kate McAdam, Bob McCrae, Douglas Robertson, Gordon Hendry 56.1.

Sunday September 30, Winter Cup Stableford, 10 played, CSS 34 points. Bruce Jenkins 6, 38pts, Bob McCrae 8, 32pts ACB, Alastair Dobson 10, 32pts ACB.

Fixture: Sunday October 7, Brandon Qualifier, 8.30am and 12noon.