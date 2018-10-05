A golden return for the Shiski Diski

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Last Saturday night 140 people of all ages turned up at Shiskine Hall to celebrate 50 years since the first Shiski Diski was held in 1968.

Founders, Dougie Maclean and Charles Currie were there to relive the music from the intervening years and give out the fantastic number of prizes donated by Arran businesses to the crowd, who all danced throughout the night and sang along with classics like Hi Ho Silver Lining and 500 Miles.

Some of the crowd even wore their Shiski Diski T-shirts from the 20 year anniversary event held in 1988 which were designed by well known Ayrshire cartoonist Malky McCormick. The night raised more than £1,400 for Shiskine Hall funds.

Irene Currie and John Hamilton, who were born 2 days apart in Lamlash many years ago, wearing their Shiski Diski T-shirts. 01_B40shiski01

Founders Dougie Maclean and Charles Currie were back at the turntables. NO_B40shiski02

The 50th anniverary Shiski Diski in full swing. NO_B40shiski03