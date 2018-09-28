Youth initiatives can bid for cash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Young people from Arran are being urged to get applications in for the chance of winning up to £800 of funding to help deliver projects in their community or school.

A total of over £50,000 has been allocated from what was formerly the Youth Action Fund to deliver this Youth Participatory Budgeting event which aims to build a legacy following the Year of Young People 2018.

The event will see youth groups, clubs and individuals aged 8 to 25 across North Ayrshire given the chance to pursue their ideas which will bring benefit to young people in the area.

Applications must be based around one of the three YoYP legacy themes: health and wellbeing; poverty and inequality; participation and young people’s voice.

Application forms can be found on the YoungScot website and must be submitted no later than 12noon on Friday October 26. Completed application forms can be sent by email to youthpb@north-ayrshire.gov.uk.

After the closing date, a short-list of between 6 to 15 projects per locality will be selected to progress to an online vote via Young Scot from 9am, on Friday November 9, until noon, Tuesday November 20.

Young people from across North Ayrshire will then vote on the projects they want to fund, and the winners will be announced on Tuesday November 20, via the North Ayrshire Council Twitter feed.