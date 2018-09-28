Society learn of volcanic Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bob Gooday, an expert on Arran geology, in particular the Ard Bheinn area, gave an informative presentation to a packed meeting of the Arran Natural History Society earlier this month, writes Jim Cassels.

Bob is currently working on the Arran Geopark project which aims to attain UNESCO Geopark status for Arran. Using both still and moving images, not only from Arran but from around the world, he gave a vivid description of Arran’s past spanning almost half a billion years. From its location some 60 degrees south of the equator, he mapped its movements north through consecutive geological periods each with an impact on the developing area that would become Arran. The impact of the volcanic past was highlighted.

From the floors of ancient oceans to ash clouds that blocked out the sun, geologists have been studying the volcanic rocks on the island for over two centuries. Active research is still ongoing, including his own work in the Ard Bheinn area. From the questions from the audience, he had successfully generated interest in these strange past environments, Arran’s place in the history of volcanology, and the new thoughts on what the island can still tell us. It was an excellent start to the society’s winter programmes of talks.

The next meeting of the society is on Thursday October 4, in the Rangers Centre starting at 8pm when Patrick Hayes is going to give an illustrated presentation with the title, The Bulbs of Kyrgyzstan.

Patrick is the head gardener at Brodick Country Park. He has more than 20 years experience in horticulture in a range of establishments including RHS Wisley, Battleston Hill Woodland Garden and Gardens by the Bay, Singapore. His special interests in horticulture include propagation for conservation purposes, commercial growing and woodland plants.

It was these interests and passion that lead to the expedition to find and document bulbs such as tulips and Iris in the country of Kyrgyzstan. This is the basis of Patrick’s presentation. Meeting with a local horticulturist and botanist, a route was planned to access sites where these plants evolved naturally. Further expeditions have taken place in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, with future plans for trips to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Also in October there is an opportunity to learn more about the Arran Geopark Project. It aims to explain, protect, and provide access to Arran’s fantastic geology. By next March there will be three interpretation centres and six self-guided walks in place, supported by a number of events and talks through the year. This years geology festival is being run over three days starting on Friday October 12. Further information can be fount on the Arran Geopark Facebook page.

The Arran Geopark Project are hoping that, after a successful 2019, and with community support, Arran will be able to apply to become a UNESCO Geopark, gaining recognition for Arran’s world-renowned geology.

Bob Gooday in the Lochranza Interpretation Centre which officially opens in October. No_B38ANHS01