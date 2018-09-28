Shiskine takes the silverware at inaugural Connor Smith Memorial Trophy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Twelve juniors played for the inaugural Connor Smith Memorial Trophy at Shiskine Golf Club on Saturday where the format was a two ball foursome with one junior playing with an adult/coach, over six shortened fairways.

Bill and Jacqui Smith presented the Trophy to Shiskine this year, along with medals inscribed Connor Smith #660 Junior Golf Trophy 2018 and the Shiskine logo – 660 being Connor’s number.

Connor in his junior years loved to play golf. He lived opposite the 9th tee at Machrie and during school holidays and weekends was known to play golf all day, not even stopping for lunch. He played for Shiskine Golf Club, aged 12 in the Kelso Cup at Machrie in 2006 when they won.

Those that knew Connor also know that he went on to become equally passionate about quad biking – he got his first quad aged five and progressed on to race quads aged 12. As a teenager he won the Junior Scottish Championship and went on to win the British u21 Championship, the Scottish Championship and the North of England Championship. He died tragically in 2013 representing Britain at Cingoli, Italy aged just 19.

The Juniors participating were Jack, Grace, Harry, Reece and Finn Popplewell, Kirsty Hume, Lachlan McKinnon, Lewis Swindells, Frazer McKinnon, Andrew Currie, Lily Currie and Oscar Urquhart Dixon.

There were some excellent scores, 31, 32, 3 x 34, but the runaway winner with 29 was Andrew Currie, who played with Willy McNally. Scott and Kerr Rankin, Connor’s cousins, presented the medals and the trophy.

A spokesperson from the Shiskine Golf Club said: ‘Very many thanks to Stewart Fotheringham for setting out the blue tees, and to the catering staff at the Tee Room for entertaining the juniors to pizza and chips. A huge thank you to all the coaches and adults who played with the Juniors.’