Road row over new housing plans

By Hugh Boag

The plans have been unveiled for the first new council houses to be built on Arran in more than 30 years.

It has emerged that 34 new homes are to be built on land behind Brathwic Terrace in Brodick, but in a blow to local residents a planned new road to service them has been abandoned.

Instead cars using the new estate will use the already busy Alma Road and along Brathwic Terrace which has sparked an angry reaction.

At a consultation meeting held in Brodick last week, members of the public were given a first look at the plans for the 34 much needed council houses as there is a severe shortage of affordable homes for young adults and families.

The proposals are for a mixed housing development of 18 two bedroomed homes, three three-bedroomed, three four-bedroomed, eight amenity bungalows and two wheelchair adapted bungalows which have been broadly welcomed.

David Hammond, senior manager of housing strategy at North Ayrshire Council, said he and his team had come to Arran to listen to the views of the people about the development. He said the plans were at an early stage so that configuration could still be changed given unique housing challenges.

There was a good turnout for the drop-in session at the Ormidale Pavilion, despite taking place on the day Storm Ali hit, and Mr Drummond said he was pleased to see the number of people who had come out in the stormy weather to attend.

However, a persistent concern raised was the fact that there was no new road planned for the new estate, despite previous promises to extend the the road, sometimes known as Springbank Way, straight up from the side of the Big Co-0p to the estate. Mr Hammond said he had no knowledge of such a proposal.

One Springbank resident, seriously concerned about the the additional traffic, said: ‘Brathwic Terrace is already an extremely busy road at certain times of the day. Add another 34 houses, many of which could have two cars, and the situation will be even worse. Brathwic Terrace was never intended to take the volume of traffic which uses it as the constantly broken road surface shows. There are also a lot of children who live and play around here.’

‘There was recently a survey carried out by the Department of Transport at its junction with Alma Road and I thought that may help determine the need for a new road.’

Residents have also expressed concern at the construction traffic which will have to use the single-entry road for all the building materials.

Another resident said: ‘Two large vehicles meeting on Brathwic Terrace already have difficulty passing so I don’t know how large construction vehicles are going to cope.’

Mr Hammond said a second public consultation was planned for around January when local residents would be able to have their say on how to manage construction traffic ahead of the planned start to the work next spring with completion a year later in the spring/summer of 2020.

The proposals are available to view online at www.northayrshire.community/consulations/open-consultations where comment can be made.