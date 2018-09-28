Poppyscotland invites Arran to Light Up Red

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Poppyscotland is looking to ‘Light Up Red’ the whole of Scotland this year in recognition of the First World War generation who served, sacrificed and changed our world forever.

The charity is calling on mass involvement from schools, churches, council buildings, monuments, statues and landmarks to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War and they are keen for Arran buildings to get involved.

Any building that has external lighting can get involved with the help of red gel filters and join the national movement by illuminating your premises red from November 5th to 11th.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: ‘It’s fantastic to know that Scotland will be lighting up red once again for the Scottish Poppy Appeal, and we continue to be amazed by the country’s support. We have already received the support of around 50 landmarks that will ‘Light Up Red’ but we want even more to join this exciting project.

‘This year is even more significant than usual, though, as we commemorate 100 years since the signing of the Armistice that led to the end of the First World War. For that reason, we feel that this year’s ‘Light Up Red’ campaign is just as much about local communities – and their desire to say ‘Thank You’ – as it is our seminal buildings such as Edinburgh Castle, so we encourage all communities – large and small – to come forward and light up red for Poppyscotland!’

Last year Brodick Castle took part in the campaign by illuminating the castle however a week of torrential downpours meant that not many people ventured out to take in the sight.

If you are keen to light up red for Poppyscotland, then please email Jude Smart at j.smart@poppyscotland.org.uk for further information. Any structure is welcome; the list of those signed up already includes castles, cathedrals, museums, bridges, racecourses, hotels, cranes, golf courses, airports, fountains, a yacht… and even a pencil. For further information on the ‘Light Up Red’ centenary campaign, please visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/light-up-red.