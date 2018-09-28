Octopus opening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Visitors of all ages enjoyed a day out at the opening of the Octopus Centre in Lamlash last Saturday where more than 150 people gathered to celebrate the occasion with invited guests speakers, fine food and drink, activities and the opportunity to explore the marine themed environmental visitor centre. Full story on page 3.