Helping shape the future provision of transport

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The public were given the chance to have their say on shaping the provision of transport on Arran over the next 20 years.

There was a good turnout for the Arran Community Transport Gathering held in Ormidale Pavilion last week with more than 40 residents taking part in the workshop.

The guest speaker was Daniel Lafferty of Transport Scotland who gave an overview of the National Transport Strategy Review, which is currently out for consultation, which will shape the changing needs of transport with an ageing population over the next 20 years.

Participants also had to chance to discuss the present Arran transport frailties – which makes social isolation a real problem on Arran – and the local solutions which may be able to be found to improve the situation.

The lack of connectivity between the Arran buses and the ferries was one major concern, as was the lack of services outwith ferry times. There were also repeated concerns made about the effectiveness of the My Bus service, which was not seen as being not properly used, as well as disappointment that the popular Post Bus service had been withdrawn some years ago.

Looking to the future it was thought consideration should be given to electric car sharing schemes, delivery vans taking passengers, designated active transport lanes and the increased promotion of electric bikes.

The meeting heard that on Tiree there was a ‘ring and ride’ service offered in the shops and the adoption of a Canadian bike rack which could be fitted to Arran buses, allowing them to take cycles, was a popular idea.

The event was organised jointly by Arran Eco Savvy and the Arran Locality Partnership. Eco Savvy project manager Jude King said afterwards: ‘The gathering on Tuesday was a great chance to highlight and discuss both the opportunities and challenges of Arran transport and travel and we were delighted that so many turned up to contribute to the constructive discussions.

‘There were lots of brilliant ideas as well as highlighted challenges which will be used to develop Eco Savvy’s potential future two year project as well as inform and challenge Transport Scotland as they review the current National Transport Strategy.’