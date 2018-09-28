Arran Ladies start season on the right foot with victory against Troon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Ladies 5

Troon Ladies 1

Arran Ladies started their hockey season off on a high note with a victory against Troon Ladies at Marr College grounds where they played their first away game last Saturday.

Having had the summer off, and returning to weekly training at the beginning of August, the team were looking forward to their first game of the new hockey season.

The players did find the first half quite tiring as they tried hard to settle into the flow of the game and to control the ball which was bouncing at a fast pace on what looked like a new pitch. Although Arran did have most of the possession, Troon were able to score in the first half from one such bouncing ball and Arran were very disappointed to have their equalising goal disallowed due to a technicality. This followed a time stoppage when one of the Troon players had her thigh in the path of a rocket shot from Helen Thomson and had to hobble off the pitch looking for the ice packs. Unfortunately for the Troon player Helen is well known for her power shots from the right wing into the D for the forwards to go for goal.

However the ladies came back from a quick half time pep talk from new Team Captain, Lorraine ‘Hurricane’ Hewie, and within the first minute Anne Watts, at centre forward, drove the ball towards the shooting D and passed to Lorraine who shot it past the goalkeeper’s right hand side to make it one all. Troon tried to come back with a strong press into the Arran D and did manage to shoot the ball past the goal-keeper but defender, Ellie Woods, was covering the goal line and was able to skilfully control the ball out past the attacking players and clear it back up the field, thwarting their attempt.

The team from Troon were young and very quick, with bursts of speed which kept the mid-fielders, Susie Murchie, Hazel Malakoty, Hannah McCartney and Mia Walker very busy closing them down by blocking their sprinting drives up-field with strong stick work and accurate passing between each other. New team player, Cerys Herapath, who has just joined the Arran Ladies in the summer, coming from her former Coventry Hockey Club, had her first taste of West District hockey and gave a great show of her skills both in mid-field and as a forward on the right wing, when Helen was on a break. Cerys also helped create Arran’s second goal when she passed the ball to Hazel just inside the half way line, who fed it up to Anne who then fired it to Lorraine who had moved onto left post and shot it into the net. Excellent examples of practiced passing from them all.

The second goal was quickly followed by the third when Arran were given a short corner and Anne Watts fired it at the goal where the keeper was unable to block it with her pads as it also ricocheted off a defender who was trying to charge it down.

With the Troon girls never giving up, vice captain, Elyse Aitkin, Faith McKelvie, Ellie Woods and Pauline Reid – who was not umpiring and was delighted to be playing on field – maintained a strong defensive line, repelling the swift attacking forwards. Ali ‘Ninja’ McKie also cleared some impressively accurate shots on goal whenever Troon were able to run into the D.

Arran’s superb fourth goal came from a well practiced short corner, as Lorraine injected the ball to Susie Murchie who promptly sent it back to her, and Lorraine fired it past the keeper and into the goal. A well rehearsed and near perfect manoeuvre that gave Hurricane Hewie her first hat trick of the season. The final goal came off the stick of centre mid, Hazel Malakoty, who was also voted Dame of the Game by the Troon team for her skills and ability covering all areas of the pitch.

A spokesperson from the Arran Ladies said: ‘Special thanks goes to Emma Reid from the Western Wildcats Hockey Club for umpiring the match. Especially from club umpire Pauline Reid who could then play and as it afforded Arran an additional player on the day.’

The Arran Ladies are playing at home, at the Ormidale Astroturf pitch on Sunday September 30 against MC Clydesdale Western 6’s, with an 11.30am push back time. All supporters are warmly welcomed and appreciated.