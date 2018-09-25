We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Whiting Bay Thursday Club, which was formed more than 50 years ago, is inviting any retirees or semi retired people to join their bi-monthly get-togethers.

Taking place throughout the winter months from October until March each year the club enjoys a mixture of talks by local speakers, support from local schools and the occasional light hearted quiz. They also meet on alternative fortnights for lunch at various venues around the island.

The meetings are held in the lesser hall at Whiting Bay Hall and start at 2pm and usually finish around 3.30pm after a cup of tea, coffee and cake and a generous helping of social chat.

The first meeting this year is on Thursday October 4, when Arran Community and Voluntary Service (ACVS) will demonstrate the portable hearing aid loop. A copy of the menu will also be available for their first lunch which is at Stags Pavilion on Thursday October 18, at 12.30pm for 1pm.

New members are guaranteed a warm welcome and if anyone requires any further information, secretary Peter Randell can be contacted on 700831.