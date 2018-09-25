Smart meter mast refused

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A proposal to install a 12 metre high smart metering radio mast in Lamlash has been refused by planners.

Arqiva Ltd wanted to erect the mast in Arranton Place, next to Arran High School, which will be put up across the island to facilitate the proposed expansion of electricity smart meters in resident’s homes.

North Ayrshire Council planners said they were not willing to give the mast the go ahead under an amendment order and said a full planning application would be required.

Objections to the proposal included Arran Community Council who said the mast was ‘wholly out of character’ for the location and said the applicant should look at alternative sites.

One objection stated that the site was wrong as thee two green spaces, either side of Mackelvie Road, were used by children as play space close to their homes. They also said the mast would reduce the value of visual amenity and ‘clutter’ on the main road approach into the village.

North Ayrshire Council planners said they were not willing to give the mast the go ahead under an amendment order and said a full planning application would be required.

However, a bid to install a nine meter high monopole and two ground cabinets at the side of the main Lamlash road and Brambleside is still under consideration.

Arqiva is responsible for providing the wide area network that connects smart metering equipment in consumers’ homes and businesses to the energy suppliers and network operators. To do this they need to establish a network of smart metering base stations that communicate by radio with the smart metering equipment.