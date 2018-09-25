MG cars on show at heritage museum

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Heritage Museum once again played host to a fleet of interesting and exotic MG cars of varying vintage on the museum lawn last weekend.

The exhibition by the owners marked the start of a three day tour of Arran by the members of the MG Car Club Caledonian Centre. Having previously hosted other MG car clubs, this was only be the second visit of the club to the island.

A large number of cars from the vintage to the more modern were on display and entertainment was provided by the Arran Jazz Cafe Band and Arran Pipe Band.

The club draws its members from all over Scotland, and many from England, and every year stages more than 20 events, as well as joining in other classic car shows both in Britain and abroad. Such has been the popularity of this event that it was fully booked over a year ago.