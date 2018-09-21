Scrapyard wars

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It is not without good reason that we think it is time Arran took a little more interest in what is happening across the water at Hunterston.

Make no mistake our old friends Peel Ports have every intention of trying to turn the old Huntereston Ore Terminal into one of the biggest oil and gas decommissioning sites in the UK.

And commercially it is easy to see why. They have a huge mothballed facility which can accommodate these huge structures and there is an ever growing market for the number of them which need scrapped.

It is also easy to see why the proposal has met with such fierce opposition. Tourism is a mainstay industry on both sides of the Firth of Clyde and anything that could impact on that has to be serious cause for concern. Then there is the varied sealife for which the stretch of water is home. The seafront location is also immediately adjacent to the Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Planners have already given the proposals their blessing, but it is vital that before this goes any further that an Environmental Impact Assessment is ordered to evaluate all the risks involved.

We await developments with interest.