Latest bridge club results – week 38

The results of the Arran Bridge Club aggregate competition played at Lamlash Monday September 17 were: N/S 1 Pat Adamson and Brenda Livingstone, 2 Margaret MacGill and Jan Beattie, 3. Giorsal Kroner and Jane Davidson. E/W Jennifer Mc Arthur and Jessmay Peacock, 2 Margaret and Douglas Bruce, 3. Ellie Jones and Elizabeth McKellar.

The results of the aggregate competition played at Lamlash on Monday September 10 were: N/S 1 John Baraclough and Jim Peacock, 2 Margaret MacGill and Jan Beattie, 3 Brenda Livingstone and Pat Adamson. E/W 1 Margaret and Douglas Bruce, 2 Liz Robertson and Jennifer McArthur, 3 Ellie Jones and Elizabeth McKellar.