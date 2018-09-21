Joining biggest coffee morning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran is joining in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning held every year by Macmillan Cancer Support.

Cafe Rosaburn in Brodick to host a coffee morning on Friday September 28 from 9am to 11am. All money raised on the day will be donated to Macmillan and go towards their amazing work supporting people and their families who are facing cancer. Lots of lovely bakes will be available and there will also some fun activities on the day as well.