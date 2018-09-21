Drift Inn mural in praise of local produce

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new mural at the Drift Inn in Lamlash has been causing quite a stir.

The mural on the gable end of the shorefront pub and bistro is proving an eyecatching invitation to explore just what the inn is offering by promoting local produce.

The mural is by Whiting Bay artist David Aitcheson, which is Dutch in influence, portrays not only scenes of Arran but the vast array of local produce on offer inside.

The main section of the mural features Glenkiln Farm, home of Drift Inn owner Kenneth Bone, and its animals at the top and the view of Holy Isle from the Drift Inn at the bottom. Inbetween is a feast of Arran meat, fish, fruits wine and spirits. To the left is a selection of vegetables and to the right a seascape of everything fresh from the sea. The mural carries the slogan: Eat Local, Eat Fresh, Eat Responsible.

The mural is the brainchild of the inn’s management team of Amy Rickard and Euan Henderson. Amy said: ‘It was a bit of a tired wall and we just throught if we could brighten it up is might attract some more passing trade, but we did not expect the reaction we have had.’

David took far longer to paint it than he had planned as he kept being stopped by interested passers-by. The mural has been photographed hundreds of times by patrons.

Euan added: ‘We have commissioned Andy Surridge to produce a photograph of it for inside the bisto and we have been asked if postcards are available to buy which we are looking at.’

However, the whole point of it is to promote the ever growing range of local produce available in the bistro and a glance at the menu shows how extensive that is.

There’s steak and beef sausages from Glenkiln Farm itself, Skipness Smokehouse hot and cold smoked salmon most of their other fish now is sourced through Tim James. Award winning Arran cheese including blue, brie, camembert and cheddar, Robin Gray’s salad leaves, and vegetables from Woodside Arran organic farm in Kildonan.

They also sell Wooleys oatcakes, Arran sauces and pickles and, of course, a wide range of Arran Dairies ice cream. The caramelised lemon tart comes with Arran gin and tonic sorbet and of course there are also a range of Arran whiskies and local beer.

Amy said: ‘The slogan on the mural is very much our philosphy. We try to use as much local produce as possible as the quality is exceptional and we want to continue to expand this. It is important that we support the community as they support us.’

Artist David Aitcheson at work on the mural. 01_B37mural01

The finished mural on the gable wall of the Drift Inn. 01_B38_muralo2