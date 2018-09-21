Casualty is rescued by helicopter from Goatfell

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An injured female walker had to airlifted off Goatfell last Wednesday after she fell.

Upon receiving the call shortly after 4pm, the Arran Mountain Rescue Team, with time being an important factor, raced to the scene using their two Argocats.

After locating the casualty, who had fallen while descending the mountain, she was assessed and the decision was made to evacuate her by helicopter. The injured was packaged into the team stretcher and carried from her location to a suitable place to transfer to the helicopter, Rescue 199, for uplift to hospital.

A spokeswomen from the AMRT said: ‘ A big thanks to all involved and we wish the casualty a speedy recovery.’

Photograph courtesy Arran Mountain Rescue Team

