Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 38

Saturday September 12, 1998

Digital TV

Digital TV, the biggest change since colour in 1967, is coming to Arran next month. Digital TV is a new technology which can transmit hundreds of TV channels to the viewer simultaneously in perfect picture quality and perfect CD quality.

The existing analogue TV system is old and leaves no room for improvement, or any expansion to the amount of programmes that we will be able to view. It is also affected by interference and weather and the picture can be grainy, snowy or ghosty. Digital TV suffers from none of these annoyances because of the robust nature of the signal. Sky digital satellite TV plan their launch on October 1 and it will supply around 200 channels for TV and around 40 for CD quality radio. Shopping, banking and learning will all come online and the set top box will be able to receive these services right away.

Double Dux

Amazingly for a school of Arran High, five candidates achieved five highers in their exams last May. They were: James Primrose, Chris Kennedy, Eleana Cameron, Colin Tinto and David Thompson. On top of these, Colin and David achieved the holy grail of exams results by getting five As.

For the first time in its history the school decided that, because grades were so close, there would have to be a runner up prize which went to Colin Tinto. As for the honour of being Dux, this went to David Thompson whom, once he leaves school, is hoping to attend Glasgow or Strathclyde university to study maths and physics.

School sale

Bidding for something is wide open unless there is a price guide of sorts. When Kildonan school and schoolhouse went on the market, no guide was given. It had already been the subject of some uncertainty when it was realised that precise ownership could not be determined. Although declared surplus to requirements by the former Strathclyde education department it had taken a long time to clear up the title matters and offer safeguards to any potential buyer. North Ayrshire also decided to build a car park at the foot of the ground which may have affected the level of interest.

What is in no doubt is that it is a desirable property in a desirable location. Thus when offers came in the range was wide. There were eight in total ranging from £99,000 from a private buyer on the mainland, to several around £20,000. The highest offer has been accepted.

Arran textiles Project Orchil organised a Latin American day in Whiting Bay Hall last Thursday and invited Fabiana Galante from Argentina along. Fabiana will return to Arran next month to give more tuition on Latin America. 01_B38twe01

A Country Fair was held recently at Brodick Castle just above the Rangers Centre. Featuring all things country, stickmaker extraordinaire Stewart Lambie of West Glensherraig sold some of his handiwork. 01_B38twe02

Kildonan Sheep Dog Trials winners, John McKillop, centre, second Geoff Brookes, left, and third place Neil McEachern. 01_B38twe03

Too close for just one, Arran High School had a Dux, David Thompson, left, and a runner up, Colin Tinto – both achieved five As. 01_B38twe04

Arran Golf Association’s 1998 Champion of Champions is Dougie Macfarlane of Lamlash. 01_B38twe05