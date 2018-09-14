New car park at Dippen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Trust, the island’s visitor gifting scheme, was delighted to continue their partnership working with Forestry Commission Scotland (FCS) on improving visitor access to some of the key areas of Arran.

FCS had built a forest road from Giants’ Graves for harvesting, and were able to link this to the public road at High Kildonan. There was a small roadside layby at this point and the with support from the Arran Trust to the tune of £3,377.84, FCS was able to develop this area into a small carpark at Dippen.

The project opens up a long distance recreation route giving more options to walkers, cyclists and pony trekkers as well as to those who want the option of sitting and enjoying the view.

The picture shows Trustee Margie Currie presenting the cheque to Arran forester, Andy Walker.