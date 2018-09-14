International country dance visitors

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Church Hall resounded to much laughter and music recently when a coach load of dancers from Brisbane and east coast cities of Australia, joined by friends from Hamburg, visited the Arran Scottish country dancing group.

The international group of visitors decided to pay their Scottish counterparts a visit after attending the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society Summer School in St Andrews.

The Arran group hosted the evening, putting on a programme of dances which included The Sleeping Warrior, Reel of the Royal Scots, Goatfell Gallop and Culla Bay, all places for which dances have been devised, as the visitors had been touring Scotland to dance in them.

Scottish country dance meetings will resume on Tuesday September 25, and are described as a fun way of exercising both body and mind, it is also incredibly social and a great opportunity to listen to music from bands from across the world.

Dancing takes place in the church hall from 7.30pm on Tuesday evenings and includes a tea break. Everyone is welcome to join in and go and see what it is all about.