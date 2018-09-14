Get ready for Lamlash Splash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The final training sessions for the Lamlash Splash are now over and all the entrants are hoping for calm seas and no jellyfish at the event being held today (Saturday).

The 1.3 mile swim will start from the Holy Isle at around 11.30am with the first swimmers back at Lamlash Pier about 30 minutes later or, if last year’s times are anything to go by, it might even be earlier.

All 40 places for this popular event were taken up within two weeks of being posted online, however there have been a few changes to the initial list with a number of call-offs and others taking their places. This year there are quite a number of entrants swimming in the Splash for the first time and to finish the event will be a big achievement.

The RNLI, Coastguard, Arran Sailing Club and Arran Kayak Club will all be on the water supporting the swimmers. After all the swimmers are back at Lamlash Pier the Ali Bodie Plate for the person showing the most courage and determination in completing the swim will be presented by the Heather Queen, Keira Willis.

There will be 12 locals swimming – Charlotte Clough, Lynsey Cuthbertson, Ann Hart, Paul Hewie, Rory Hunter, Zabdi Keen, Georgina Maclean, Jaqui McFarlane, Mike Mellor, Eric Milton, Heather Raeside and Jo Totty.

Will Rory Hunter be first male back this year after being beaten out of first place by 10 seconds last year? Will Georgina Maclean, who swam 10k from St Fillan’s to Lochearnhead in a fantastic time of 4 hours 38 minutes last weekend, have recovered enough to retain her title as first local lady?

The swimmers all appreciate the support from spectators, so please come along to view this exciting challenge.

The local Splash entrants ahead of their final group training session. NO_B37splash01