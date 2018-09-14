Brodick hit for six as Southend lift the cup

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Copperwheat Knockout Cup Final

Brodick 0 Southend 6

The Arran football year drew to a close on Saturday with the final of the knockout cup which is now sponsored by the Copperwheat Coffee House.

Both teams were aiming for a domestic double with Southend fielding arguably one of their strongest squads of the season but Brodick had a lot of key players missing.

This was the story of the game as Southend inflicted Brodick’s biggest defeat for many years. Lewis Kennedy opened the scoring for Southend with an instinctive strikers finish. Corey Allen then made it 2-0 after his shot was deflected by Finlay Sillars into the Brodick goal. The third goal was made up by some brilliant link up play between Willie Sillars and Gregor Crichton down the right handside before Gregor snuck the ball under the legs of Finlay Sillars.

In the second half Southend’s pressure continued and they made a lot of substitutions to showcase their younger players who maintained the high tempo. Donald Park, who has been dominating in the midfield, was rewarded with a goal and Willie Sillars also got on the scoresheet. James Currie, who is just 14 and one to watch, then made a bursting run down the left wing and calmly finished to round of the scoring for the MBS boys. The score could have been even more but Southend missed a penalty which was well saved by the Brodick keeper.

It was the first time the Southend boys had won the knockout cup since 2014 and they did it in style. Sponsor John Copperwheat presented the trophy to captain Danny Head and he very kindly donated refreshments to all the boys.

The football Association would like to thank all its sponsors from the 2018 season, especially John Copperwheat, Arran Dairies and Arran Haulage. The continued support from these companies is a major driving force in keeping the football going on Arran.

The victorious Southend team are presented with Knockout Cup by sponsor John Copperwheat who hands the cup to captain Danny Head. 01_B37final01

Desparing Brodick keeper Finlay Sillars can’t keep out an early Southend goal. 01_B37final03

Brodick’s Brazilian defender Thor cuts out another Southend attack. 01_B37final04

The Brodick keeper Finlay Sillars under pressure in the box. 01_B37final06

Opponents in a tight tussle for the ball. 01_B37final07

Matt Keir is pursued by a Southend player. 01_B37final10

Finlay Sillars goes the right way to save a Southend penalty. 01_B37final11

James Currie is poised to slot his solo effort into the Brodick goal. 01_B37final14

James is congratulated by his team mates. 01_B37final15