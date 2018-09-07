The great council compost giveaway

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire Council is offering residents on Arran the chance to give their plants a boost at one of their free compost giveaway events.

On Tuesday September 10, council officers will drop off six tonnes of loose compost at the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Market Road, Brodick. The compost will be available for collection from noon.

To collect a share of the compost, simply head to the recycling centre – but remember, it will be loose, so take a bag and ashovel with you.

Almost 12,500 tonnes of food and garden waste is collected from North Ayrshire each year. This is then recycled into rich compost which is made available for use by the council and also offered to residents for free.

By recycling the right stuff in the right bin residents can help the council reduce some of the £2.5 million spent disposing of waste and instead contribute to environmental initiatives such as these which give something back to the community.

Councillor Jim Montgomerie, cabinet member for place, said: ‘This is a great opportunity for community groups and individuals to reap the rewards of our commitment to recycling.

‘We’re recognised as one of the leading local authorities in Scotland for recycling, but we hope that initiatives such as these will allow our residents to see first-hand just how beneficial recycling can be.

‘We would encourage all those who could make use of the compost to head along and grab their share.’

Compost supplies are limited and will be offered on a first-come first-served basis.