Food bank donations are urgently needed

The Arran food bank, located in the vestibule of Brodick Church, is urgently appealing for donations of non perishable food items to be able to provide for those most in need.

The food bank currently has no supplies of tinned meat, fish, fruit and puddings and is also short of toiletries such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shower gel, shampoo and deodorant.

Differing from most food banks, the Arran food bank requires no registration, no referral and is completely anonymous and incredibly discreet. Anyone that requires some assistance and is in need, is welcome to visit the church, during the day or night, and help themselves to whatever they need. Besides the usual staple food items there is also a fridge containing meat, items for children and babies, and items for personal hygiene.

One foodbank volunteer said: ‘ We are grateful for the Arran community’s continued support of the food bank and know that it makes a big difference to island residents who find themselves in need of some extra help.’

The Arran food bank is organised by Arran Churches Together and is kept stocked up by supporters within the Arran community. Donations can be left at any of the Arran churches, with a note saying it is for the food bank, or in the basket at the big Co-op.