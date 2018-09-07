Final curtain call for the McMillan Arts Festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

As an eventful McLellan Arts Festival draws to a close you could be forgiven for thinking that events are starting to wind down when in fact it is just building up to a crescendo, ready to go out with a bang.

From the magnificent poetry of Sinead Morrissey, the fun of a rip-roaring ceilidh, beautiful sacred music in Corrie Church, a fascinating book talk with James McEnaney, the celebration of a special Arran life with Howard Wood, it has already been a McLellan Arts Festival to remember.

And that has not been all of it, from the gentle harp and whistle music of Arran Dawn, to the lively sounds of the Drambusters, all the way to McLellan poetry at its best with Sheila Gilmore and lovely singing from John Cruikshank, there is still plenty in store.

Tonight (Friday September 7) in the community theatre in Lamlash, visitors are in for a treat with the superb young opera singers performing an Opera Gala followed on Saturday night, in Corrie Hall, with the talented young actors of the Royal Scottish Conservatoire presenting their exciting work in Drama Live.

Finally, on Sunday September 9, the festival closes, back in the community theatre, with a performance of Serenade to Music by Vaughan Williams and Puccini’s Messa di Gloria giving an Arran audience another chance to hear the music students from the Arran Summer School accompanied by members of the Arran community in the McLellan Festival Chorus. Both concerts start at 7.30pm and Drama Live starts at 8pm.

Tickets are available online at arranevents.com, the Book and Card Shop in Brodick or at the door.

Students from Royal Northern College of Music with their tutors Pat McMahon, Peter Wilson and Alec Crowe. Photograph: Arran Theatre and Arts Trust. No_B36mclellan01

Drama students from Royal Conservatoire Scotland; Alice Masters, Sharon MacKay and Rebecca Wilkie. Photograph: Arran Theatre and Arts Trust. No_B36mclellan02