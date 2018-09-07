Eco Savvy forges ahead with green ambitions at open day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Eco Savvy recently held their annual meeting and open day at the Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick, which also served as a projects fair and volunteer appreciation day.

During the AGM chairwomen Esther Brown outlined the organisation’s progress over the last year, including the creation of village hubs, the energy audit programme, 74 workshops, 12 educational sessions at schools and numerous collaborations, she then spent a bit of time describing the future aspirations of the organisation.

Chief among these were the creation of an Eco Park, with community composting, and working to secure funding to allow for future development plans. The need for trustees to join the organisation was also highlighted and a new treasurer, Hilary Maguire, was voted in.

After the AGM, visitors were encouraged to have a look at the various stalls which showcased some of the work being undertaken by Eco Savvy. Energy efficiency and audit specialists Derek Morgan and Charlotte Mann were on hand to answer any visitor questions with a solar and insulation display to assist them.

The Eco Savvy shop had items for sale and an electric bicycle was also available for people to try and to learn the benefits of. The electric bicycle is part of a future plan which the organisation is looking into promoting to encourage a healthier lifestyle and a reduction in car emissions.

Eco Savvy currently have 586 members, with 450 of them living on Arran. Their primary purpose is the advancement of environmental improvement on Arran by identifying and accomplishing environmental projects, which benefit the local community, increase environmental sustainability and support sustainable living, whilst working towards zero waste for Arran

Beverly Walker, Esther Brown, Sue Weaver, Hillary Maguire, Judith King and Sarah Kelly, the friendly faces of Arran Eco Savvy. 01_B36eco01

Energy audit specialists Derek Morgan and Charlotte Mann were on hand to speak about energy savings and efficiency. 01_B36eco02

Eco Savvy project manager Judith King shows Caylyn Millar how to operate the electric bicycle. 01_B36eco03