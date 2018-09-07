Brodick Bowling Club August results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A total of 14 players were lucky to avoid the showers on Saturday August 18, and so were able to play the club’s annual progressive pairs competition for the George Watson Trophy. The eventual winners by one point in a keenly contested afternoon were Jim Gourlay and Jim Nichols.

Highest scores for August were: August 4, Charlie Weir and John Robinson (+7); August 6, Keith Kelsall and Aileen Latona (+9); August 8, Sid Allan and Jim Gourlay (+14); August 11, Aileen Latona, Sid Allan and Andy McCrindle (+16); August 13, Andy McCrindle, Kenny Mabon and Ernie Stanger (+5); August 15, Les Mitchell and Jim Nichols (+11); August 20, Les Mitchell and Ian Davidson (+12); August 22, Keith Kelsall and Charlie Weir (+6); August 25, John Lauder and Kenny Mabon (+12); August 27, Andy McCrindle, Jim Nichols and Jim Gourlay (+7); August 29, Jim Gourlay and Charles Hendry (+6).