As Howard heads to the States we salute…

Main heading: Arran’s climate change champions

Arran’s climate change champion will head off to the States today (Saturday) to put the island on the world stage.

As reported in the Banner last month, environmentalist Howard Wood will be flying the flag for Arran at the Global Climate Action Summit taking place next week in San Francisco.

The co-founder and chairman of the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) is one of 22 climate trailblazers from all over the world contributing to the international debate.

For Howard it is a chance to show how individuals, businesses and community groups on Arran are already doing a great job in tackling climate change with renewable and environmentally friendly projects.

He will also use the summit to promote Arran’s long term commitment to become carbon neutral in the not too distant future, and his own favoured topic of the protection and conservation of blue carbon stores.

Before he left he told the Banner: ‘It’s imperative that Individuals, communities and government all step up to the climate change challenge.’

The three-day conference, which starts on Wednesday, is being held midway between the historic Paris Agreement, reached at the 2015 conference, and the climate change conference in Poland in 2020.

Here are three more examples of individuals on Arran who are helping to fight climate change with simple measures at home.

Eric Kay, Kings Cross

Eric Kay lives in Kings Cross and after Arran Eco Savvy’s energy auditors Derek and Charlotte visited his home, he was noted as being an exemplary resident on Arran for taking action against climate change with three big changes.

When Eric moved into an old cottage that had inefficient storage heaters he knew he had to something to become more energy efficient and wanted to do this as environmentally as possible. With knowledge about the government incentives and the easiness of implementation, Eric decided to have anair source heat pump and solar PV installed. This now heats his hot water, home and means he is generating his own electricity!

Discussing the solar PV Eric, a volunteer at the Eco Savvy shop, said: ‘It’s so lovely to do your washing on a sunny morning knowing that the sun is providing your energy.’

Helen and Martin Ross, Whiting Bay

‘We love our old house in Whiting Bay but our first night in it was spent with both of us sitting in deck chairs shivering alongside a not very efficient panel heater. We decided something had to be done to make it more energy efficient and warmer for less money. At the same time, we could create a healthier home with better air quality and reduce our carbon emissions.

‘As a public health professional, I am well aware of the challenges posed by climate change and the urgent need to do whatever I can to reduce our impact on the environment.

‘With the friendly, impartial and professional advice of Home Energy Scotland we decided to take a whole series of measures to improve our home. We took the decision to insulate our loft because we weren’t actually heating the house; the heat was going straight out through the roof. The loft insulation has already made a real difference.

‘We love having a multi-fuel stove but it does produce air pollution which affects health and can sometimes be hard work on a cold winter’s evening. Therefore, we looked at the options available to us and decided to have an air source heating system installed so that we could benefit from a renewable source of heating. Small things can also make a big difference and most of our lights had halogen bulbs fitted.

‘Next on our list are external wall and solar panel installation so that we can continue to make our home energy efficient and benefit from renewable energy system that harnesses the power of the sun.’

David and Emma Ingham, Lamlash

‘We were in the fortunate position to be able to build a new home, our design brief for local architect Ian Cook was for a warm, well insulated and efficient house . His advice to us was, build a SIPs or Structurally Insulated Panels house. Not only is this method of construction fast, it also offers superior insulation properties.

‘Because SIPs builds are generally air tight, a heat recovery system was installed. This provides continual fresh air circulating within the house. Stale warm air is extracted via a heat exchanger where the heat is transferred to the fresh air which is being drawn in from outside at around 90 per cent efficiency, very little heat is wasted. Both domestic hot water and underfloor heating are powered by an air source heat pump which can provide up to 3 units of heat energy for every one unit of electricity. Our energy bills are now a fraction of what they were before.’

Eric Kay chats with a fellow volunteer in the Eco Savvy shop. NO_B36summit01

David and Emma Ingham on the patio of their eco-friendly home in Lamlash. NO_B36summit03

The heat pump and energy monitor used by Helen and Martin Ross. NO_B36summit04 and NO_B36summit05