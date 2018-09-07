All welcome at embroidery group

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The meetings of the Brodick Embroidery Group will commence on Thursday September 20, at Brodick Library from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

All are welcome to attend the meetings, from beginners to the more experienced embroiders. This is an opportunity to meet with others who share a common interest, to exchange ideas, learn new techniques or just to get help to get started.

Tuition is available and there is no need to commit to every week. For more information on the classes Ann Hollingworth can be contacted on 01770 840270.