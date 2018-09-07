A year of success at Arran High School

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

Pupils, parent and members of the Arran community received high praise from head teacher Barry Smith at their annual awards ceremony where he thanked all of those involved in paving the way for a curriculum of excellence for pupils past and present.

The annual award ceremony, during which the Dux is announced, also included attendance and sports awards as well as formally announcing the prefects and captain for the upcoming school year.

Following the group awards, guest speaker Blair Cartmell – who was the lead performance coach for the Scottish triathlon team at the Commonwealth Games – spoke to the attendees about his journey to success and the path that he followed in reaching his goals.

Jamie Thomson and Charlotte McKillop then entertained the audience with a tenor hornpipe and a fiddle performance before the much anticipated inter-house award winner was announced and which went to Glen Shurig this year.

Head teacher Barry Smith then addressed the audience, his fifth since starting at the school, speaking of the numerous changes at both a regional and local level, making special mention of a number of talented teachers that were moving within the educational system. Welcoming new depute head Susan Foster, he then went on to praise the accomplishments of the pupils, along with the continued success of the school which has consistently been showing an improvement in attainment, quality of learning and sporting prowess and achievements.

The special awards were then presented with pupils across the spectrum receiving trophies for various disciplines and subjects, including music, technical and business education, hospitality, mathematics, English, science and social subjects.

The evening was concluded with the highest honour, the Dux, being awarded to the highest ranking student who this year is Nastassja Alberti, with hearty congratulations from Mr Smith.

Jamie Thomson entertained the audience during a musical interlude on the tenor hornpipe. 01_B36AHS01

In his head teacher remarks Mr Barry Smith praised the dedication of the staff, the hard working pupils and the supportive community of Arran. 01_B36AHS02

Coach of the Commonwealth Games’ Team Scotland triathlon team, Blair Cartmell was the guest speaker who addressed the pupils and visitors. 01_B36AHS03

Alice Kinniburgh was awarded the Ceilidh Anderson friendship quaich. 01_B36AHS04

Young traditional musician of the year Megan McNicol. 01_B36AHS05

Alison Provan with the young musician of the year award. 01_B36AHS06

For her contribution to the Music Department, Alison Provan was awarded the Nicola McConnell trophy. 01_B36AHS07

Mak Russell won the Charles Russell trophy for technical education in S5/S6. 01_B36AHS08

Olivia Bunyan was awarded the Admiral Group trophy for business education in S5/S6. 01_B36AHS09

For her outstanding achievement in essay writing Eilidh Hamill received the Buchanan prize. 01_B36AHS10

Evie Campbell was the proud recipient of the Brian Miller trophy for social subjects in S5/S6. 01_B36AHS11

Receiving the Margaret Wright trophy for achievement in S4 SQA, Hannah McCartney. 01_B36AHS12

Golf champion Dylan Smith received the First Ministers trophy. 01_B36AHS13

New captains Ross Traill and Eilidh Macpherson compered the event. 01_B36AHS14