Undefeated Southend raise the league cup after five year wait

Champions!

Arran Dairies league

Southend 4

Lamlash 0

Southend ended their league campaign with their 11th victory to ensure a near-perfect finish and to emerge as the undefeated champions in this seasons Arran Dairies league.

The MBS boys ran in four goals with young Gregor Crichton scoring two of them, Lewis Kennedy and Fraser Gilbert securing the remaining two.

The league cup was presented to the players by Arran Dairies representative Greg McCrae before the Copperwheats cup match with Northend on Monday night. Captain Danny Head picked up the trophy to mark a successful season for the Southenders and the first league title they have won since 2013, doing so in style with 11 wins and 1 draw.

Copperwheats Knockout Cup preliminary round

Southend 6

Northend 2

The Knockout Cup which is in the second year of its sponsorship by John Copperwheat got underway on Monday night following their league cup award.

Southend played host to Northend in the preliminary round to see who would face Shiskine in the semi finals.

Southend won comfortably in the end with stand-in captain Ryan Armstrong getting a hat-trick and a man of the match performance. Stevie Judge also got two for the home team with Gregor Crichton rounding off the scoring.

Northend’s two goals came through Jean Demaneux and Donald ‘Scooby’ Roberts.

The Knockout Cup semi finals will take place on Monday September 3, when Southend face Shiskine and Brodick take on Lamlash, both at 6.30pm.

Arran Football Association

Arran Dairies League Table

Team P W L D +/- PTS

SOUTHEND 12 11 0 1 +59 34

BRODICK 11 8 2 1 +29 25

LAMLASH 11 3 6 2 -10 11

SHISKINE 12 3 7 2 -39 11

NORTHEND 12 1 11 0 -41 3