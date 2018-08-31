Raising funds for mental health

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A fundraising event held in Lamlash Church Hall Saturday raised £300.14 in aid of Scottish Association of Mental Health (SAMH).

Organised by Maureen Uy and Stephen Flynn, visitors enjoyed delicious homebaking with tea and coffee and there was a huge raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and other organisations.

In addition to the fundraiser the organisers will also be participating in the Great Scottish Run 10k which takes place on Sunday September 30. Maureen has already completed the charity run for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland and Alzeimers Scotland and this year.

Maureen said: ‘It was all down to the generosity of all the sponsors who donated the prizes for the raffle and those who came along on the day that we were able to raise more than £300 and I would like to thank each and every one of them.’