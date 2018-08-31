Elderly urged to check their electricity costs

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The national charity for older people, Age Scotland, is encouraging older Scots to check if they could save money by switching electricity providers and by having a quick benefit entitlement check by calling their free helpline.

With energy price hikes just announced Age Scotland is hoping to save older people money by investigation the various tariffs available before winter arrives.

Since April of this year, British Gas raised its price twice – adding a total £104 to the average bill. Other energy companies have also hiked prices between four and nine per cent.

Research conducted by Age Scotland found that almost six in ten single pensioners and four in ten pensioner couples live in fuel poverty in Scotland – with those in rural areas most affected.

Age Scotland’s Chief Executive Brian Sloan said: ‘It’s unacceptable that hundreds of thousands of older people could be putting their health at risk because they can’t afford to adequately heat their homes. We know that cold homes put them at greater risk of ill health and even death over the winter months, exacerbating heart disease, respiratory conditions and dementia. Help is available.’

‘It may be hard to think of the winter’s effects on our fuel bills during this recent heatwave, but with the hike in fuel costs this year you don’t want to be on the other side of a large bill at Christmas, or feel that you cannot afford to heat your home properly.

‘Now is the time to check your energy tariffs with an unbiased home energy service. Impartial energy experts like Citrus Energy will speak directly with you over the phone to advise on the most effective, providers and tariffs that suit your needs. Switching tariffs can seem daunting but well worth the time when it could save you hundred pounds.’

With four in ten Scots entitled to pension credit not claiming it, this could mean they are also missing out on Cold Weather Payments and Warm Home discounts.

Brian said: ‘The most effective way to avoid fuel poverty in older people this year is to find ways of boosting their income. So we urge all older people to check they are receiving all the benefits that they are entitled to by calling our free helpline for advice and a benefits check on 0800 12 44 222.’