Dancers delighted with fantastic fundraiser

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Dancers are tapping their toes with delight at the response to their annual fundraiser which saw Lamlash Church Hall packed to capacity with supporters and well-wishers.

The event, which raises funds to allow free tuition for the weekly dance classes, will allow participants to continue with their graded exams which are sanctioned by the Royal Academy of Dance.

Visitors were treated to a wide array of things to see and do with over ten stallholders exhibiting at the event. Most popular among them was a large tombola table laden with desirable prizes and an even larger table brimming with tempting home baking.

Seated in the centre of the hall, visitors enjoyed soup and sandwiches, tea and coffee and a seemingly endless supply of home baking.

Organiser Jill McKillop said: ‘ All of the young dancers, myself and everyone else that is involved in helping to make the dance classes possible, cannot thank all of the visitors, young and old, enough for their support. We enjoyed a busy afternoon which was filled with fun and laughter, and good food, and we are grateful to every single person who visited and showed their support.’

Former professional dancer and choreography teacher for over 30 years, Fiona Rodriguez said: We offer something for dancers of all ages and all styles, get in touch and we will be delighted to help you or your little one to enjoy a fun activity that will develop physical skills and encourage creativity, expression, and musicality.’

Anyone interested in joining the dance classes can contact the club at arrandancers@yahoo.com who will be happy to provide you with information on the range of ages and styles of dance that are available.