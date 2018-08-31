Casualty stretchered off Goatfell

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Mountain Rescue Team (AMRT) were called out earlier this week to assist a female walker who had sustained an ankle injury while descending from the summit of Goatfell.

Shortly after 4.30pm on Wednesday August 22, two groups of team members, in both Argocats, made their way to the shoulder of the mountain where, after a short hike with equipment, the casualty was located.

Following an injury assessment the casualty was packaged into the team stretcher and carried down to the awaiting Argocat. On arrival back at the team base she was then transferred to an ambulance and taken to the Lamlash War Memorial Hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.

A spokesperson from the rescue team said: ‘We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.’

Four days prior to this, team members responded to a callout on Saturday August 18, to go to the assistance of a male walker who had become crag-fast in the Black Cave area at Bennan Head.

Due to the location of the walker, team members had to lower themselves down to his location from the cliff top above, where he was then lifted out to safety, uninjured.

It has been a busy few months for the AMRT with numerous callouts nearly every week. The team which currently has 33 members are all unpaid volunteers who respond to calls initiated by Strathclyde Police.