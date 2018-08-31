Busy summer continues for Arran RNLI

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran RNLI’s busy summer continued with their 16th callout for the year after a request to go to the assistance of sailing vessel with mechanical difficulties in Brodick Bay.

At 5.10pm on Wednesday August 22, Arran RNLI’s volunteer inshore lifeboat crew assembled and launched the inshore lifeboat Rachel Hedderwick to come to the assistance of the vessel which had suffered dual engine failure and was adrift near Brodick Bay. Once arriving on scene the Arran RNLI crew towed the vessel towards a mooring within Brodick Bay.

Arran RNLI helm Mark Nelson said: ‘Today’s callout just showed the value of being well prepared to call for assistance when needed, the crew of the sailing vessel were very unlucky to suffer engine failure but knew to call for assistance when needed and we’re happy to help. At the end of the day we’re just happy everyone is back in port safe and sound. This year has been busy with the station averaging a callout once a fortnight and this just goes to show the dedication of the volunteer crew we have on station.’

The RNLI charity provides a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts. They RNLI operate over 230 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and depend entirely on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.