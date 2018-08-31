Arran Banner letters – week 35

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Ramblers rescued

Sir,

As a group of 17 walkers from Bearsden and Milngavie Ramblers, we had just completed a lovely 8.5 mile circuit around Whiting Bay and Kings Cross area on Saturday August 11, in glorious weather. The kind staff of Coast opened up to serve us coffee and cake, even though they were preparing for their evening service. When the 4.50pm number 323 bus came, it was surprisingly busy and there were six of us who couldn’t get on. We were going to miss the 6.00pm Ferry! On the advice of the very helpful lady in the Bay Stores shop, we thumbed a ride -success! A very kind young man who was only going to Lamlash took three of us all the way to the ferry, but the couple who had overheard our conversation at the Bay Stores really came up trumps by taking the first three to Brodick and then coming back to collect the second three, by dropping the wife off at home to collect her car so that she could quickly come back to Whiting Bay for us (before the second car arrived and unfortunately unknown to the three of us with the young man!)

We are truly grateful to all of these knights in shining armour who did all that with a smile.

Arran is GREAT and apologies to the gentleman’s wife who had a fruitless journey back to Whiting Bay.

Yours,

Sheila Crawford

Bearsden and Milngavie Ramblers

Meter woes

Sir,

Having read the excellent points made by Jim Climie on smart meters, in the Banner of August 11, there is a more fundamental shortcoming on their use.

The meter communicates, via the mobile phone networks, to a central computer which is linked to the energy suppliers. Since mobile phone coverage is only designed for outdoor use, it is a lottery whether meters will be able to connect to the network. As a result, due to many meters being in cupboards and flats, they will not have the ‘benefits’ claimed by the sponsors.

Many of the meters already installed are Mk1 versions, which apparently have software incompatible with the central computer and may have to be replaced. Several EU countries decided not to proceed with smart meters. Germany is only installing them in selected areas, and due to a political decision to shut down all their nuclear power plants, had to build new coal-fired power stations.

I was surprised dedicated masts are to be used, considering the additional expense and the limited number of houses which will have coverage. Already a number of MPs are questioning the viability of smart meters, since there are still 40 million meters to be installed (by 2020 !).

However I do not know who will make a stance to halt this project. No doubt this will end up like other IT disasters by successive Scottish and UK governments.

Yours,

Robin Gardner,

Lamlash and Milton of Campsie.

Scotland’s schools

Sir,

Deputy First Minister John Swinney is now requiring local authorities to devolve powers and budgets to local schools. If councils do not respond within the next year, he has vowed to legislate for improved school governance across the country.

The fear of making mistakes has led to an unwillingness to experiment and a total absence of diversity to suit individual communities. Local authorities have prevented head teachers and staff from running their schools and classes in their pupils’ true interests. Councils have failed to recognise the very significant contribution which broadly constituted and empowered school councils could make to the overall education system. Schools have had little incentive to cut back wasteful expenditure.

The shortage of resources being allocated to education is of course partly to blame for the mess we are in, but it is by no means the whole story.

We now have an ideal opportunity to introduce governance reforms so as to ensure that policies are shaped to local circumstances; otherwise we could all well end up with more direction from St Andrew’s House. Is it too much to hope that councillors and education officials in every education authority will now play their part in restoring Scotland’s state schools to their once iconic world status?

Yours,

Angus Tulloch

Longniddry

Long lost

Sir,

I am trying to find my cousins who I believe all moved to the Isle of Arran some years ago.

I do not know their surnames now as I have presumed they will all have married but their maiden name was Green. Their Christian names are Kathleen and Mary and they had two brothers Gerald and Anthony.

Their father was my fathers brother and his name was also Anthony, married to Mary. I am Nina Bayer, daughter of their uncle John.

I would be obliged if they, or anyone who knows them, to contact me at nina2141@mac.com

Yours,

Nina Bayer

Kilmarnock

Boat tipping

Sir,

If the car fly-tipping problem mentioned last week is being looked into, then perhaps the same authorities could also consider how to go about removing abandoned boats on Arran’s coastline. Examples of this problem can be found on Cordon shore beach but they are distributed around the island.

These sad looking remains usually have no realistic prospect of repair to enable them to ever float and be used again.

Meanwhile visitors and residents alike have to see these neglected hulks and over time watch their inevitable deterioration as they break apart and become increasing health and environmental hazards.

Perhaps a notice, similar to that used for parking offences, could be attached and the owner given six months in which to claim the boat and either remove or repair it?

After this time if nothing has been done by the owner, then perhaps having it removed to a storage area for a further three months before the council finally disposes of it safely would be a fair and satisfactory procedure? This would help to ensure the coastline remains both safe and attractive.

Yours,

David Lang

Cordon

Written notice

Sir,

At the Scottish Government Cabinet , Public Discussion meeting held in Lamlash on August 27th I raised two issues regarding the new ferry terminal with the Minister of Transport, Michael Matheson. I requested that written signs be placed at the ticket counters in Ardrossan and Brodick explaining that assistance was available to foot passengers for help with luggage and for those with impaired mobility. While some residents are aware of the availability of these services, many visitors and residents do not know that they can receive help in managing the long passageway and large number of stairs. Matheson agreed that the placement of written notices should be fairly simple to implement. During the coffee break I had the opportunity to speak to the Minister privately and he assured me that he plans to meet with CalMac executives shortly in order to request that these written notices be placed as soon as possible. As he is based in Edinburgh he asked me to let him know when (and if) such notices are in place.

As a part time resident of the island I can only monitor the situation from May to September. Therefore I would greatly appreciate any help that can be given by full time residents who use the ferry terminal regularly. Please let me know when the written notices are in place by sending an email to me at: sshenhav@zahav.net.il.

I also requested that the Minister of Transport use his power to improve coordination of bus service with the ferry arrival times so that foot passengers are not left behind when buses to the north and south of the island leave before all foot passengers have left the terminal. Anyone who has experienced such difficulty should contact me so that I can report to the Minister.

Yours,

Sharon Shenhav

Lamlash