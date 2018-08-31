Arran AFC gain first division ranking after bruising encounter with Irvine Victoria

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Isle of Arran AFC 2

Irvine Victoria 2

Arran have qualified for the Ayrshire Sunday Amateur Football Association’s first division with a game to spare after earning a point in a tough away game to Irvine Victoria. The visitors made a few changes in an injury hit squad with players like Toby Wingham, Matthew Dobson and Johnny Sloss among the injury list. Manager Alan Murray decided to change the formation and went with a 4-5-1 plan as Irvine looked a strong team with a powerful front line.

Martin Hynes was brought into centreback with John Drummond returning to the midfield. Cailin Applegate got his first start after making a big impact the previous week against Killie United.

Straight from the off the Arran boys knew they were in a tough game but they were holding their own and playing some good passing football. It was Irvine that broke the deadlock though when Drummond fouled on the edge of the area and Irvine scored the resulting free kick into the bottom corner.

Arran captain Danny Head had to limp off after being on the end of a painful late challenge which put him out of action, and to his surprise, only earned the offender a yellow card.

After half-time it didn’t take long for Arran’s top goalscorer Archie McNicol to get on the scoresheet after rounding the goalkeeper and putting the ball into the net.

Irvine then put themselves back in the lead soon after with a mix up in the Arran defence leading to the ball going beyond substitute keeper Stevie Judge.

Joel Small came on for Arran and made a big impact down the left hand side with some strong running. He got his reward when he was in the right place at the right time, to hit home after a corner was swung in by McNicol.

McNicol looked to have earned a late penalty too after being taken out by an Irvine player but the referee did not concur and waved away the claims to the dismay of the Arran players and supporters. Fraser Gilbert joined the list of injured when he was on the receiving end of a mistimed challenge that forced him off with a leg injury.

The game finished 2-2 which was a fair result based on the play. Ryan Armstrong was given man of the match after his return to fitness and creating a lot of the chances with his runs through the midfield.

Arran’s next game will be against Irvine CSC on Sunday September 9, at the Ormidale park at 2pm. Arran can top their qualifying group if they beat Irvine by at least two goals.

Photography: Marc Head