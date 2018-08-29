Bessie bus visits Brodick

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bessie the playtalkread bus provided pre-school children with an entertaining day out on Brodick seafront recently during its whistle stop tour of Scotland.

Supported by the Scottish government, the brightly decorated bus crammed with educational and fun interactive toys, tours around Scotland in an initiative aimed at providing children with an unusual play experience to encourage social interaction, educational learning and more importantly, having fun.

Play worker Emma Nolan provided children with a host of activities inside the bus and on the grass verge outside where children could fish for ducks, find treasures buried underneath the sand or relax in the cushioned seating area surrounded by soft toys.

Inside the bus, children under five-years-old, took part in arts and crafts, creating paper boats and dressing up in costumes while reading, writing, drawing or even chatting to other children.

Mothers read books to the children while others rummaged through the toys to excitedly discover something new to play with.

The playtalkread bus visits all 32 local authorities in Scotland with the assistance of another bus called Benji. Together the two buses provide children with opportunities to help make a positive difference to their health, happiness and development.