Summer bridge results

The results Arran Bridge Club summer tournament held on Monday August 13, were: N/S: 1 Brenda Livingstone and Pat Adamson, 2 David Boag and Eendy McNiven, 3 Tricia Martin and David Campbell. E/W: 1 Alan and Shahina McKelvie, 2 John Dick and Giorsal Kroner, 3 Liz Robertson and Jennifer McArthur.

The results of the tournament held on Monday August 20, were: N/S: 1 Tricia Martin and David Campbell, 2 Douglas and Margaret Bruce, 3 John Dick and Andy Martin. E/W: 1 Alan and Shahina McKelvie, 2 Margaret McGill and Jan Beattie, 3 Eendy McNiven and Ann McKelvie.