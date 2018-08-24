Knotty Knitters to revive dying art

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A newly formed knitting group for children and adults will meet on a Thursday evening at St Molios Church, Shiskine to learn the skill of knitting which is slowly fading away in modern society.

Hosted by Elizabeth Muirhead and known as the Knotty Knitters, the classes were originally going to be for children but there has been so much interest from adults that the classes have now been expanded to include adults and children.

Taking place between 4pm and 6pm the classes will be aimed at all levels and as the classes progress, projects – such as knee blanket knitting for Arran’s elderly – will be undertaken by students.

Elizabeth who is authorised to work with protected and vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and children, said: ‘Parents can have peace of mind leaving their children with me at the classes.

‘Over the years knitting had died a bit, but it is a skill, which can be easily picked up, and has started to make a comeback . Doctors now say that it’s good for your health due to the fact that it keeps the brain active and keeps your mind alert .’

Classes will commence on Thursday August 23, with a nominal cost to cover overheads such as tutorials and equipment.