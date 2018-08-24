How Arran is fighting climate change

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Mike and Liz Rose, Oakbank, Lamlash

Individual

Mike and Liz Rose have reduced their energy needs to a fraction of their previous bills, while saving the environment.

To supplement a biomass boiler they installed 16 x 250 watt solar panels in their backyard in December 2015. They can produce up to four kilowatts, which is the maximum domestic installation, before moving up to commercial three phase electric supplies. In last 12 months they have produced 2991.86Kw hours of electric.

Asked what their motivation was Mike said: ”We have always wanted to be as environmentally friendly as possible. Over the years we have enjoyed many visits to The centre for alternative technology in Wales. We would encourage everyone to pay a visit, as they have hundreds of ideas on how to become more environmentally friendly while saving you a load of money too.’

Kenneth Bone, Glenkiln Farm, Lamlash

Business

Between December 2012 and 2016 businessman and farmer Kenneth Brone installed a run of river micro hydro generating scheme able to produce up to 500Kw per hour.

The multi-million Glenkiln hydro scheme, which at 4.2km is one of the longest in Scotland, uses the water of Benlister Burn in Lamlash.

Fully automated, during the June and July dry spell it closed down. Now after the recent rain is back up to full production. Only takes a small percentage of what naturally flows.

Is able to provide approx 70-80 per cent of Lamlash with its electricity needs.

At its completion Kenneth said: ‘It’s been a long journey but we are immensely proud of what we have achieved with this project. We wanted to diversify our business further and after many successful years running our farms, we saw a great opportunity in providing sustainable energy.’

Eco Savvy

Community group

Eco Savvy is an outstanding example of the kind of community action that the California summit has in mind: community based and working energetically and creatively to do all it can to help Arran folk reduce our carbon footprint.

Starting in 2014 with a community shop run by volunteers in Whiting Bay, and awarded charitable status in 2015, Eco Savvy set out from the beginning to have a great environmental impact by focusing the shop and related events on waste reduction, saving huge amounts from going into landfill by encouraging re-homing, upcycling, repairing, re-using and even cooking up a free feast from good food no longer wanted. Vital work for an island community where everything comes and goes by ferry, including the so-called rubbish!

These activities were expanded around the island in April 2017 by Eco Savvy’s first external grant, from the Climate Challenge Fund, which supported the establishment of eight microhubs. Over 100,00 tonnes of carbon dioxide were saved from the atmosphere, and over 6000kg of items saved from landfill. In 2018 the Climate Challenge Fund has rewarded Eco Savvy with a further grant of over £100,000 to support home energy audits to reduce domestic energy consumption – and save islanders money.

In the immediate future, Eco Savvy is buzzing with ideas around developing sustainable island transport, and home food production – watch this space. However, medium term plans are on a grander scale – we know Arran must step up a gear if it is to keep pace with the need to mitigate climate changes already unavoidable, and to stay within the Paris Climate Agreement targets of keeping warming to within 1.5 degrees. Eco Savvy is looking at ideas for acquiring land, to deal with compostable waste, even an Eco Park.

Mike and Liz Rose with their friend Robert Watt at their solar panels. NO_B34climate01

Kenneth Bone at his Glenkiln Hydro project. NO_B34climate02

The Eco Savvy team promoting energy audits back in June are Whiting Bay shop manager Sarah Kelly, project manager Jude King and Ruth McLaren. NO_B34climate03