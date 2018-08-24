Fundraiser will keep dancers on their toes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A group of young dancers on Arran are hoping for a good turnout at their annual fundraiser which raises much needed funds to keep the group afloat and to be able to continue with their free lessons.

The Arran Dancers, who meet weekly during term time at the Arran High School dance studio, will be hosting their fundraiser at Lamlash Church Hall today, Saturday, between 12noon and 3pm.

On offer in addition to the usual coffee, tea and homebaking and face painting there will also be a number of stalls offering interesting things to see and do. Among them will be; Made on Arran by Alisa. The wee gem shop, Mummy made this stuff, Sea spray designs, Earth threads, Emma’s teeth whitening, Karabell designs, Forever beautiful, Drifting on air and the big Co-op.

The club has previously faced closure owing to the loss of an instructor who moved to the mainland. However they were lucky enough to secure the services of another professional instructor who has helped to ensure that the children are able to continue with their lessons – which many of them have been attending since they were toddlers.

Organiser Jill McKillop said: ‘Our classes are Royal Academy of Dance approved, and carry educational points, so the children are particularly keen on continuing with their graded exams.

‘We are fortunate that we are able to make use of the High School dance studio as there is no other venue that is available at the required times, but it does mean that we are not allowed to charge pupils to help cover costs. This does put a strain on us to cover teaching and equipment costs so this fundraiser is vital for us.’

Anyone that is interested in joining the ballet or modern dance classes is welcome to contact the club at arrandancers@yahoo.com

Classes range from pre-primary to high school and are designed to teach age specific movement, co-ordination and expression, not to mention being good fun and beneficial to health and happiness.

The young Arran Dancers demonstrate their skills. No_B34dance01