Back to school in Brodick

It was back to school on Monday for primary and secondary pupils on Arran, a couple of days after most mainland schools.

And there was plenty of enthusiasm among the youngsters at Brodick Primary on their first day back, with some of the new intake of primary ones just a little apprehensive.

Here Mrs Anne Watts welcomes back some of the older children as one new start gets a helping hand from two of the ‘seasoned’ pupils. 01_B34school01 and 01_B34school02