Arran Banner leader – week 34

Arran’s environmental pioneer

Arran environmentalist Howard Wood will once again be taking his Arran inspired message across the Atlantic. Having driven profound change on Arran, through establishing the Marine Protected Area and Lamlash No Take Zone, he added impetus to concerns which are now well known and supported, but at the time were just taking root.

While both doggedly determined and relentless in his pursuit of challenging accepted, but environmentally harmful, norms, it is Howard’s considered approach, amicable nature and symbiotic reasoning that has allowed his voice to be amplified and stand out among the many. It is for these reasons that he has had such success with his decades of hard work which has advanced conservation, not only on Arran but across Scotland. So too, in his being awarded the prestigious Goldman Prize and being awarded an OBE for services to marine conservation in 2015.

Considering his record, and the reasoning behind being selected as one of only two Europeans invited to the San Francisco climate summit, we are fortified by his commitment to tackle climate change initiatives through the preservation of blue carbon stores and defending against the relentless attacks on our natural heritage.

Being at the forefront of any pioneering initiative will lead to difficulties – and resistance- but with a strong body of support behind it, remarkable achievements can be made. We wish Howard every success in his latest endeavours and encourage everyone to lend their support in helping Howard, and Arran, to achieve carbon neutrality.